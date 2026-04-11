New Zealand orders mass evacuations as Cyclone Vaianu nears North Island 

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate in New Zealand on Saturday as the country's North Island braced for Cyclone Vaianu.
According to New Zealand's weather forecaster, Vaianu, forecast to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 130 km/h, was expected to hit on Sunday, then pass west of the remote Chatham Islands on Monday.
The forecaster also warned that the cyclone could cause flooding in its most populous city, Auckland, with the area forecast to hit by 110 mm of rain from late April 11 to the afternoon of April 12.
Several regions were under emergency notices on Saturday, with authorities ordering evacuations in some parts of Whakatāne, which has a population of 37,150.
"Residents should plan to be away for at least two days," the Whakatāne district council posted on Facebook. On coastal areas, the storm could cause landslides, storm surges, waves of up to 13m and coastal flooding, it noted.
About 180 km south, in the Hawke's Bay region, authorities said they would start evacuating homes and public places in beachfront areas on the afternoon of Saturday.
The prime minister, Christopher Luxon, said on Friday the cyclone had the potential to be damaging and urged those in its path to prepare for impact.
"Make sure drains are free, check in on the neighbours, and be prepared for possible power cuts," Luxon said on X.