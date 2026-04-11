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Kim Jong Un backs China’s ‘multipolar world’ vision in landmark Pyongyang meeting

Kim Jong Un backs China’s push for a ‘multipolar world’ to challenge Western dominance

  • By Web Desk
Kim Jong Un backs China’s ‘multipolar world’ vision in landmark Pyongyang meeting
Kim Jong Un backs China’s ‘multipolar world’ vision in landmark Pyongyang meeting

In a significant diplomatic move on April 10, 2026, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang to reinforce the long-standing alliance between their nations.

During the high-level talks, Kim expressed his firm backing for Beijing’s efforts to challenge Western dominance and create a more balanced global power structure.

Kim Jong Un stated that his government will fully support Chinese efforts to build a “fair multipolar world” and protect the “shared interests” of both nations.


The North Korean leader emphasised that the relationship between the two neighbours has reached “a new height” and that “sustained development of ties” is now more crucial than ever due to the current tense geopolitical environment.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, making his first visit to the capital in seven years, noted that the countries’ relations were entering a “new phase.” He added that both sides should “firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests.”

This meeting comes as both nations look to present a united front ahead of a planned summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump scheduled for next month.

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