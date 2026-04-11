News
News

Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut

Mason Howell’s composure earned him praise from the galleries and pros alike

Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut

High school senior Mason Howell, a native of Thomasville Georgia, completed a lifelong dream this week by competing in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

The 18-year-old amateur who earned his spot by winning the US Amateur Championship found himself in a storybook pairing alongside his childhood idol and defending champion, Rory McIlroy.

Despite missing the cut after two rounds at Augusta National, Howell’s composure earned him praise from the galleries and pros alike.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Howell shared that the week was “everything I dreamed it would be.”


He noted the difficulty of staying focused while playing next to a superstar, admitting, “To be able to play alongside Rory, learn from him and compete at the Masters is something I’ll never forget.”

The teenager even shared a lighthearted moment with McIlroy on the first tee after his hat fell off during a swing.

Though he struggled with his putting, Howell remained grateful for the opportunity. He told reporters, “I felt like I hit it OK. Just couldn’t get anything to go. Kind of the story of the last two days. But it was a great experience.”

Howell now looks forward to graduating high school and joining the University of Georgia golf team this fall.

Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies
Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies
Sony prepares to release three high-end PlayStation 6 systems
Sony prepares to release three high-end PlayStation 6 systems
Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight
Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight
Ichiro Suzuki statue reveals hit by mishap as bronze bat snaps
Ichiro Suzuki statue reveals hit by mishap as bronze bat snaps
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
Max Verstappen’s race engineer GP Lambiase jumps to McLaren: Red Bull exit confirmed
Max Verstappen’s race engineer GP Lambiase jumps to McLaren: Red Bull exit confirmed
Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside
Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy makes dream start in Augusta title defence
Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy makes dream start in Augusta title defence
World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’
World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’
Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026
Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026

Popular News

Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad

Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad
3 minutes ago
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers

WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
50 minutes ago
Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut

Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut
2 hours ago