Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut

High school senior Mason Howell, a native of Thomasville Georgia, completed a lifelong dream this week by competing in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
The 18-year-old amateur who earned his spot by winning the US Amateur Championship found himself in a storybook pairing alongside his childhood idol and defending champion, Rory McIlroy.
Despite missing the cut after two rounds at Augusta National, Howell’s composure earned him praise from the galleries and pros alike.
Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Howell shared that the week was “everything I dreamed it would be.”
He noted the difficulty of staying focused while playing next to a superstar, admitting, “To be able to play alongside Rory, learn from him and compete at the Masters is something I’ll never forget.”
The teenager even shared a lighthearted moment with McIlroy on the first tee after his hat fell off during a swing.
Though he struggled with his putting, Howell remained grateful for the opportunity. He told reporters, “I felt like I hit it OK. Just couldn’t get anything to go. Kind of the story of the last two days. But it was a great experience.”
Howell now looks forward to graduating high school and joining the University of Georgia golf team this fall.