Hamilton charity lands major partnership amid Kim Kardashian cocaine controversy

Lewis Hamilton’s charity achieve major milestone with new partnership following Kim Kardashian’s cocaine controversy.
According to Racing News365, Mission 44 has been named as the official charity partner for this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton founded the organisation in a bid to build a fairer, more inclusive future by driving change so every young person can thrive in education and access careers in STEM and motorsport.
As part of the partnership, Mission 44 is taking 60 young people to the Festival of Speed, allowing them to experience the event firsthand and gain a closer insight into the world of motorsport and the STEM careers it can offer.
Describing Mission 44's work as "absolutely vital", FoS founder, the Duke of Richmond, said, "The Festival of Speed has always sought to inspire the next generation.