Arsenal crowned Premier League Champions as Saka and Guardiola react to historic title win

Arsenal has won its first Premier League title in 22 years sparking mass celebrations across North London.
Mikel Arteta’s team secured the historic championship after closest rivals Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bournemouth, handing Gunners an unassailable lead at the top of the table.
Following the confirmation of their triumph, star winger Bukayo Saka fiercely hit back at the club’s doubters declaring that “they’re not laughing at us any more” as the team celebrated.
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart also praised the achievement of the north London club, stating, “it’s a great achievement” to finally dethrone the holders and lift the famous trophy.
Despite losing the crown, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remained defiant and expressed deep admiration for his players’ relentless effort during the intense race.
Reflecting on their pursuit of Arsenal, the proud manager noted that “we fought all the way until the very end” before coming up short.
The title marks Arsenal’s 14th top-flight championship and their first league trophy since the iconic unbeaten “Invincibles” campaign of 2004, capping off an outstanding season for Arteta and his players.