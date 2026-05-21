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WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida; Rumours debunked

Ludwig Kaiser arrest stirred a social media storm

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida; Rumours debunked

WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Orange County, Florida, following a physical altercation.

The popular wrestling star, currently performing under the masked persona El Grande Americano, was booked by local authorities on a misdemeanor battery charge.

The arrest quickly triggered heavy speculation across social media platforms with many fans guessing it was a domestic dispute.

Wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp firmly corrected the rumors on Twitter, stating: “The arrest is real. We were told the battery charge was against a man after an altercation. This is not a domestic situation, as some have speculated.”


According to official jail records, the 35-year-old German wrestler was booked into the Orange County Correction facility at approximately 2:37 PM.

He did not stay behind bars for long, as he posted a $1,000 bond and was released later that evening at 11:20 PM.

WWE has not yet released a public statement about the incident.

It remains unclear if this arrest will impact Kaiser’s upcoming high-stakes mask-versus-mask match against Chad Gable scheduled for May 30 at AAA Noche De Los Grandes in Monterrey, Mexico.

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