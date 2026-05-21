Stephon Castle posterizes Isaiah Hartenstein with ‘dunk of the playoffs’ in Game 2

The internet completely exploded during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle threw down the absolute “dunk of the playoffs” over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.
The jaw-dropping moment happened on Wednesday night in the second quarter.
After receiving a quick pass from teammate Victor Wembanyama, Castle bypassed an open jump shot and aggressively drove directly into the paint.
Facing multiple collapsing defenders, the young guard fearlessly elevated high into the air, soaring up, over and through the seven-foot-tall Hartenstein to detonate a ferocious tomahawk slam.
The violent highlight immediately went viral on social media.
Fans and analysts labeled it “an all-time NBA playoff moment” and praised the sheer “absolute violence” of the poster jam. The play even stunned broadcasters causing Reggie Miller to leave his seat in excitement.
Despite Castle’s individual brilliance and a strong 25-point performance, the Thunder ultimately secured a 122-113 victory over the Spurs to tie the series.
However, Castle’s incredible leap remains the defining image of the postseason.