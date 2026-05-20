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David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham

David Beckham shares heartwarming video a day after Romeo teased him over Arsenal win

David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham
David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham

David Beckham celebrates World Bee Day with a special message and heartwarming video featuring son Cruz Beckham.

This came day after Romeo Beckham teased his dad with a video call the moment Arsenal were crowned Premier League winners.

Beckham, who played nearly 400 games for Arsenal rivals Manchester United in an illustrious footballing career, endured a ribbing from his Arsenal-supporting son Romeo over club’s historic victory sealed on Tuesday night.

Former Manchester United player Sir David posted a screenshot on his Instagram stories of a video call he had with middle son Romeo.

“The moment Arsenal became champions and my son calls to remind me,” he wrote followed by a grinning emoji.

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