David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham

David Beckham celebrates World Bee Day with a special message and heartwarming video featuring son Cruz Beckham.
This came day after Romeo Beckham teased his dad with a video call the moment Arsenal were crowned Premier League winners.
Beckham, who played nearly 400 games for Arsenal rivals Manchester United in an illustrious footballing career, endured a ribbing from his Arsenal-supporting son Romeo over club’s historic victory sealed on Tuesday night.
Former Manchester United player Sir David posted a screenshot on his Instagram stories of a video call he had with middle son Romeo.
“The moment Arsenal became champions and my son calls to remind me,” he wrote followed by a grinning emoji.