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Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

Here's the list of Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress

Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards
Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards 

Whiteout Survival is a post-apocalyptic survival strategy game, with a massive amount of 100 million downloads since launching in 2023.

As resources become harder to collect during upgrades and events, redeem codes help players progress faster. Since most codes expire quickly, staying updated with active and expired rewards is essential for maximizing free in-game resources.

Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 

Here's the list of Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress:

EasterBunny26: 1,000 Gems, Training Speedups, VIP XP, Massive Basic Resources, etc.

WOS0408: Avatar Frame (3 Days), 500 Gems, General Speedups, etc. (Note: Requires Furnace Lv. 9)

T120407: Avatar Frame (3 Days), 500 Gems, General Speedups, etc. (Note: Requires Furnace Lv. 9)

RamadanJoy2026: 1,000 Gems, Training Speedups, Gold Key x2, Basic Resources, etc.

0401EASTER: 3-Day Avatar Frame, 500 Gems, Speedups, and VIP EXP (Note: Requires Furnace Lv. 9)

gogoWOS: 500 Gems, 10k Hero EXP, 2 Gold Keys, and Speedups

EidMubarak2026 – Rewards: 1000 Gems, 1 Gold Key, 2 Platinum Keys, and Chief Stamina.

Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

Whiteout survival codes (Expired)

  • woskjk76
  • Felice25
  • eVbWR1KB1
  • eK5a66PKo
  • woshazzisss
  • eK5a7n3Kv
  • DC850K
  • Yeonhyu6Day
  • molly32
  • eVbQGnX44
  • G4ERApVZ4
  • Anno del Serpente
  • San Patrizio25
  • Y4jxPZ5Kb
  • MPluglio
  • howasaba2024
  • WOSBuonCompleanno
  • WOSHBD2024
  • 4 luglio
  • Giorno degli Abbracci25
  • hinamaturi25
  • 2025TPGSWC
  • ZwB2BnwX2
  • Discordia1200K
  • Samiljeol31
  • Turchia2024
  • migliorpapà2024
  • Luna24
  • WOSRamadan25
  • v4nyPDkw4
  • Discordia800K
  • A7b9X2
  • woshjm25
  • zVggk1Vy1
  • dragonboat24
  • Q4XjZdKG
  • aV0mEEBK0
  • L4dgo7wAd
  • Happykid61
  • Bw8J53Vq3
  • woskjk76
  • spettrale24
  • FB1M500k
  • INS50K
  • woshazzisss
  • 2 milioni di follower
  • GRAZIE MAMMA24
  • 9Vqx5M47t
  • howasabajp
  • Hangul1009
  • 847dPBVex
  • 3b9G7P
  • fukuhauchi2
  • 7VAJeWKm7
  • 7J9k5L
  • pV1XlA4ve
  • 2025TPGSWC
  • 90 milioni di download
  • DC780k
  • aprile 2024
  • Ti amo
  • syubun2024
  • giornata della famiglia24
  • 2G7k9H
  • Dolce25
  • 54NzZa4x0
  • nVJlqAwm0
  • FeliceS1000
  • DiscordMilestone
  • INS200K

How to redeem Whiteout survival codes?

Follow these steps to redeem Whiteout survival codes:

1: Firstly, launch Whiteout Survival.

2: Click on your avatar in the top-left corner and note your Player ID.

3: Visit the official Gift Code Center, then insert your Player ID and the redeem code.

4:  After submitting it, enjoy your rewards.

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