What are early signs of diabetes you should never ignore? 

Diabetes is a long-term condition, which is also known as a silent killer, with early symptoms that many people overlook.
Doctors state recognising these warning signs early can assist in preventing serious issues and allow timely intervention.
What are the signs of Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes may advance slowly, so it's essential to know these signs to detect the disease.
Frequent urination and constant urge urge of drinking water
One of the earliest signs is increased urination, especially at night, along with constant thirst. So, if you are regularly experiencing the condition or urge to urinate at night frequently, then you should consult a doctor and get yourself tested.
This condition occurs when the body tries to remove excess glucose through urine, leading to dehydration.
Unexplained fatigue
Feeling unusually tired or low on energy may indicate that the body is not properly using glucose for fuel. This can result in persistent weakness and lack of focus.
Increased hunger
After consuming the meal, some people constantly feel hungry, as the cells are unable to get enough energy.
Blurred vision
Increased blood sugar levels can affect fluid levels in the eyes, leading to temporary blurred vision. If untreated, the condition may worsen, leading to eye damage.
Slow healing of wounds
Cuts and wounds may take longer to heal, and infections may occur more often due to weakened immunity.
Unexplained weight loss
If you are losing weight without any particular reason, it may be a warning sign of insulin, as the body starts using muscle and fat to receive energy.