Allen's lollies recalled across Australia: Here's why

Nestle Australia Ltd. has announced a recall of Allen’s iNSiDE OUTS 130g.
The recalled product has been available for sale nationally in Coles, Woolworths, independent retailers including IGA and convenience and petrol retailers.
Food Safety Australia New Zealand have urged customers to avoid the affected product as “plastic may cause illness orinjury if consumed.”
Customers have been told to check packets of Allen’s “Inside Outs,” having an expiry date of 30 June 2027.
Notably, the affected product’s lot numbers include 6072T941, 6073T941, 6074T941, 6075T941, 6085T941, 6086T941 and 6088T941
They were sold nationally in Coles, Woolworths, independent retailers and petrol stations.
People who have already bought the lollies are urged to return the item at the shop they purchased and receive a full refund of their product.
Customers concerned about their health are strongly recommended to seek medical advice.