Breast cancer diagnoses prompt environmental testing at Uxbridge High School

State health officials are currently investigating possible environmental factors at Uxbridge High School after some female teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer or precancerous conditions recently.
Recently, the school's principal and superintendent released a joint statement, saying that the association between these cases remains unclear. However, they underscored that a review will be pursued across the district.
They stated, “It is, of course, possible that these multiple cases are not connected to one another, but out of abundance of caution, we are looking into any environmental factors at the school that may be a factor in their diagnoses.”
Notably, the affected number of people remains under wraps due to citing privacy issues.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), which was contacted by school officials, said there is currently no evidence of an immediate danger within the building and no reason to restrict access to the school.
DPH officials are scheduled to visit the campus on June 4 to conduct air quality testing and a comprehensive review of the facility.
The assessment will examine the school's electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and HVAC systems, and indoor and outdoor air quality.
Although the high school opened in 2012, investigators will continue to review the site's historical uses. Officials have already ruled out the water supply as a potential risk after extensive testing.
Health experts are currently studying the affected individuals’ ages, medical histories, and other factors to find out the exact cause.