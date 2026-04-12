Trump announces blockade of 'all ships' in Strait of Hormuz after talks fail

Hours after the US-Iran peace talks fell through in Islamabad, Pakistan, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
In his Truth Social post, Trump announced that the US forces will immediately "begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz".
"At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen," penned the president.
He also shared that any ship who has paid a toll to Iran will be interdicted, noting, "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high sea."
After the negotiation failed, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, blamed the US for its failure, sharing that Washington failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegations.
Trump also said in his post that the US remains "locked and loaded" and its military will "finish up" Iran at the "appropriate moment".
Iran's 'nuclear ambitions'
In his second post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said that all points "don't matter" if Iran continues to have its "nuclear ambitions".
He penned, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"