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IRGC threatens enemies of ‘deadly whirlpools’ in Strait of Hormuz

The warning comes after the US President Donald Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

IRGC threatens enemies of ‘deadly whirlpools’ in Strait of Hormuz
IRGC threatens enemies of ‘deadly whirlpools’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has issued a stark warning over the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning that any hostile move by international forces could trigger severe consequences.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated in a post, “any miscalculated step” would trap enemies in “deadly whirlpools,” indicating a major escalation in rhetoric amid rising tensions with the United States.

The warning comes after the US President Donald Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Though Iranian officials claimed that strait is “under full control,” standing by their stance that they can defend it against any intervention.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the critical sea throughs, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it daily.

Any disruption could significantly impact the global economy and trade.

Some analysts suggested that Iran’s warning is aimed at discouraging US and allied naval operations in the region.

While the US Navy has strong dominance, Iran’s proximity, missile systems, naval mines and fast attack boats provide the ability to quickly destabilise traffic.

With diplomatic efforts stalled, the situation risks escalating into a direct military confrontation, significantly increasing concerns over regional stability.

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