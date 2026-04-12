Clove Origins codes for April 2026 to unlock advance abilities

If you are a Roblox RPG Clover Origins looking for the latest codes of April 2026 to gain free rewards like Spins, Yen, and stat resets.
Inspired by Black Clover, the exhilarating game allows players to select between light and dark paths, join Magic Knights, or embrace chaos as powerful mages.
With Clover Origins codes April 2026, players can lead towards victory, as it helps in unlocking abilities tied to magic types like Fire, Wind, Regen, and rare Anti Magic.
Moreover, redeeming codes offers players an early advantage by strengthening resources required for upgrades, quests, and more.
Clove Origins codes (April 2026)
Here are all the new Clove Origins codes:
- 1KLIKES! - 10k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, six broom spins, and six race spins (new!)
- SHUTDOWNSORRY! - 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins
- BETARELEASE! - 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins
- 500LIKES! - a stat reset
How to redeem Clover Origin codes (April 2026)
Follow these steps to easily redeem your Clover Origin codes:
1: Initially, launch the exciting Open Clover Origins game on Roblox.
2: Afterwards, choose the Menu Button on the left side of the screen.
3: Find the Info Tab inside the Menu.
4: Select the Info Tab and select the Enter Code section on the top of the page.
5: Write your Code, tap on Enter and enjoy your freebies.