Phil Garner, former Brewers manager dies at 76: Family shares cause of death

Phil Garner, former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder who managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 1992 to 1999, has passed away at the age of 76.
The baseball legend took his last breath on Saturday, April 11, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
A statement released by Garner's family confirmed his passing, noting, "Phil never lost his signature spark of life he was so well known for, or his love for baseball, which was with him until the end."
Following his death news, Pittsburgh Pirates chairman Bob Nutting, with whom he played from 1977 to 1981, said in a statement, reading, "Phil Garner was a fierce competitor, a respected leader, and a cherished part of the Pirates family."
"His contributions to the 1979 World Series championship team will forever be part of Pirates history. We always appreciated welcoming Phil back to Pittsburgh, and it was evident how deeply this city, this team, his teammates, and our fans meant to him."
Moreover, the Brewers also issued an emotional statement, noting, "The Brewers are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Phil Garner."
It continued, "He was a very highly respected and beloved individual who was known for his caring nature, wisdom and sense of humor. Our deepest condolences go out to Phil's wife, Carol, and all of his family, friends and fans."
Phil Garner's career
Phil Garner spent sixteen seasons as a major league player, making three All-Star teams, including the Oakland Athletics (1973-1976), the Pittsburgh Pirates (1977 to 1981), the Houston Astros (1981 to 1987), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1987), and the San Francisco Giants (1988).
He was hired to be Brewers manager by his old Oakland teammate Sal Bando in 1992, and the inaugural season was the most successful of his seven seasons in that position.
Garner was let go by Milwaukee during the 1999 season before going on to lead the Detroit Tigers (2000-2002) and the Houston Astros (2004-2007), and he guided Houston to their first-ever World Series appearance in 2005.