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Trump says he is ‘not a fan of Pope Leo XIV’ in latest remarks

The latest remarks came after Pope Leo indirectly criticized Trump’s threats to ‘wipe out’ Iran, last week and urged US leaders to end the war

Trump says he is ‘not a fan of Pope Leo XIV’ in latest remarks
Trump says he is ‘not a fan of Pope Leo XIV’ in latest remarks

US President Donald Trump has shown disappointment from the head of the Catholic Church, XIV Pope Leo's, role in the US-Iran conflict and dealing of foreign affairs at times of war.

He strongly criticized Pope Leo XIV on Sunday evening, denouncing his stance on the Iran war and saying he’s “terrible for foreign policy.”

“We don’t like a pope that’s going to say that it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon … He’s a man that doesn’t think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world,” Trump told reporters, adding, “I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”


Leo, the first American pope, has become increasingly vocal about the US and Israel’s war with Iran, last week condemning Trump’s rhetoric and threats against the people of Iran as “truly unacceptable.”

The president’s remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews came shortly after he posted a lengthy critique of the pope on Truth Social.

“Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy,” Trump wrote, going on to say he doesn’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon or who thinks it’s “terrible that America attacked Venezuela.”

“And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States,” he added.

Additionally, Trump's latest comments came after the Pope said, 'Enough of war,' and decried the ‘delusion of omnipotence’ at a peace vigil.

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