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Hungary Election Results 2026: Peter Magyar’s Tisza party outs Viktor Orban in supermajority win

Peter Magyar’s win marks a major shift in Hungary politics

Hungary Election Results 2026: Peter Magyar’s Tisza party outs Viktor Orban in supermajority win
Hungary Election Results 2026: Peter Magyar’s Tisza party outs Viktor Orban in supermajority win

After 16 years of dominant rule, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has conceded defeat following a landmark election on April 12, 2026.

Preliminary result show Peter Magyar and his Tisza party on track for a stunning two-thirds supermajority winning an estimated 136 of the 199 seats in parliament.

A record-breaking turnout of nearly 78% signaled a massive desire for change.

The victory marks a major shift for Hungary moving away from Orban’s “illiberal” policies toward a pro-European path.

In a televised address to his supporters, Orban admitted the loss stating that the election results are “painful for us but clear.”


He added, “The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. I have congratulated the winner.”

Peter Magyar, a former government insider turned critics, told jubilant crowds along the Danube that “truth prevailed over lies.” Magyar revealed that Orban personally called him to acknowledge the outcome.

Celebrating the historic win, Magyar told his supporters, “My fellow Hungarians, we have done it!” and promised to restore democratic standards.

The result is expected to thaw Hungary’s frozen relations with the European Union and reshape the political landscape across Europe.

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