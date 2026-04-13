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Peterborough stabbing: Four teens arrested after 16-year-old killed

Authorities are questioning the group as they work to establish a motive for the killing

Peterborough stabbing: Four teens arrested after 16-year-old killed
Peterborough stabbing: Four teens arrested after 16-year-old killed

A community is in shock after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed near a shopping center in Peterborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Riseholme area near the Orton Centre just before 7:00 PM following reports of a violent attack.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital but tragically died from his injuries later that night.

Cambridgeshire Police launched an immediate murder investigation which quickly led to the arrest of four suspects. Among those detained are a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Peterborough.

Authorities are currently questioning the group as they work to establish a motive for the killing.

Authorities are questioning the group as they work to establish a motive for the killing
Authorities are questioning the group as they work to establish a motive for the killing

Detectives have appealed from witnesses to come forward with any information or footage from the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed the severity of the incident, stating that “detectives are treating the boy’s body as murder” as they continue to piece together the final moments leading up to the tragedy.

Local patrols have been increased to reassure the public with officials adding that

“four teenagers have been arrested over the stabbing of a boy” as the investigation moves into its next critical phase.

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