Tucker Carlson antisemitism claims on US policy trigger Jewish condemnation

Tucker Carlson explosive claims about US and UK policy sparked widespread backlash.
According to Jewish News, the BBC is facing growing criticism from Jewish communal figures after broadcasting an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, in which he made a series of controversial claims about Israel and political influence.
Carlson appeared on a BBC politics programme hosted by Victoria Derbyshire, where he alleged that Israel exerts significant control over Western governments and was responsible for the UK’s decision to proscribe activist group Palestine Action.
Among his remarks, Carlson suggested there was a hidden “mechanism of control” allowing Israel to shape US policy, saying, “All American presidents since 1965 have done substantially what Israel wanted us to do… the problem is the mechanism of control that allows a country of nine million to control a country of 350 million.”
He also claimed, “The US went to war… at the behest and then the demand of Israel,” and alleged that “the Israeli government has a long and well-documented track record of using sex scandal or the appearance of scandal to force American political leaders into doing its bidding.”
The interview prompted swift condemnation from Jewish organisations, who warned that such language reflects longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and influence.
David Toube, of the Jewish Leadership Council, told the Jewish Chronicle that the BBC has abandoned previous editorial caution when dealing with far-right figures.
“The BBC used to operate a cordon sanitaire of sorts in relation to the far right. It is clear that this has now completely collapsed,” he said.
Media watchdogs HonestReporting accused the corporation of repeatedly giving airtime to individuals promoting antisemitic narratives, while Labour MP Patrick Hurley questioned why Carlson had been invited onto the programme.