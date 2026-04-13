'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash 

The brain behind the newly released HBO television series, Euphoria season 3, Sam Levinson, has broken his silence over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial scene.
As the third instalment of the psychological thriller drama premiered on Sunday, April 12th, the opening scenes of the Christy starlet and Jacob Elordi sparked non-stop buzz due to their sensitivity.
Why Sydney Sweeney came under fire as Euphoria season 3 premieres on HBO and Max:
For those unaware, in the first episode of the show, Sweeney, who reprised her role as Cassie, dressed as a puppy to make money online to help her financially struggling partner, Nate, portrayed by Jacob Elordi.
However, in a later released promo, the Anyone But You actress was dressed as a baby, complete with a pacifier, which sparked immense backlash on social media, criticizing her over controversial portrayal.
Now, the 44-year-old American filmmaker defended Sweeney as he confessed his desire to "break the wall" between the show and its viewers with the bizarre storyline.
"What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion—the gag is to jump out, to break the wall," Levinson added.
Sydney Sweeney sparks backlash over X-rated scene in the third Euphoria instalment:
This update came after fans criticized Sydney Sweeney for her X-rated scenes in the new season, as one fan commented, "Nothing about this is even remotely amusing or entertaining enough to watch considering the current political/social climate that has forever sexualized babies."
"Whoever made her do that baby pose with a baby pacifier needs to be jailed. That sh*t is uncomfortable," another lashed out.
Meanwhile, a third chimed in, "Do actors ever question the scenes they’re doing?"
So far, Sydney Sweeney's representatives have not responded to the ongoing criticism.
Euphoria season 3 is currently premiering on HBO and Max.