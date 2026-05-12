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Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter shares a witty post to mark her 27th birthday

Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps
Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps

Sabrina Carpenter has cheekily kicked off her 27th year!

On Monday, May 11, the Please Please Please singer rang in her 27th birthday by sharing a witty post on her official Instagram account, leaving fans in stitches.

In the post, the Manchild hitmaker also posted three never-before-seen photos, exuding gorgeousness.

“You know it’s your birthday when people start wishing you happy birthday,” she cheekily captioned the post.

For her special day, the Grammy winner embraced a glamorous vintage-inspired look in a sleeveless, fitted purple dress adorned with dramatic fringe detailing cascading across the bodice and skirt.

To complement the striking ensemble, Carpenter wore soft glam makeup and flaunted her voluminous curly blonde locks with a radiant smile on her face that gave the entire look a chic vibe.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Sabrina Carpenter dropped the catchy post, fans began sending her heartfelt birthday wishes and gushed over her gorgeous look.

“TODAY A DIVA WAS BORN,” penned a first, while another added, “Also this dress!! You’re glowing.”

A third laughed, “hahahahaha the caption.”

“right cause how the hell else would you know? birth certificate??? what if that’s fake?” a fourth commented humorously.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Born on May 11, 1999, Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter, and actress, who has won two Grammy Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the 67th Grammy awards, the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker was nominated in all Big Four categories; Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

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