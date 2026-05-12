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Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie

Studiocanal and Blueprint have acquired the rights to the book in 2020

Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited The Midnight Library movie
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie

Florence Pugh is set to lead The Midnight Library, with Garth Davis attached to direct the long-awaited adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling novel for Studiocanal.

Studiocanal and Blueprint, which acquired the rights to the book in 2020, have tapped Garth Davis to direct the adaptation from a script by Laura Wade and Nick Payne.

According to Variety, Davis, who directed Pugh in the upcoming Netflix series East of Eden, based on the John Steinbeck novel, said, “I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Florence Pugh on The Midnight Library.”

The director added, “Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we’ll do something special working with Matt’s iconic novel. This is a story that moves us both — a celebration of life in all its possibility and complexity. With Graham Broadbent, Blueprint Pictures and Studiocanal behind us, I can’t wait to illuminate this adventure.”


The film is expected to enter pre-production this autumn, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Studiocanal will launch international sales at the 2026 Cannes market and plans a theatrical release across several territories, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

The story is based on Nora Seed, who finds herself in a library between life and death with the chance to experience all the potential lives she could have lived.

It served as allegorical exploration of mental health, focusing on depression, suicide and regret.”

Notably, the novel, published by Canongate Books in 2020, became a global bestseller with 15 million copies sold and translations in 56 languages.

Its audiobook is narrated by Carey Mulligan.

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