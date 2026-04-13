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Trump breaks silence on AI Jesus image, deletes Truth Social post after backlash

Trump takes down AI-generated image of himself as Jesus after ‘blasphemy’ allegations

Trump breaks silence on AI Jesus image, deletes Truth Social post after backlash
Trump breaks silence on AI Jesus image, deletes Truth Social post after backlash 

President Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post with an image showing Trump appearing like Jesus Christ after it was met with backlash.

“I did post it. I thought it was me as a doctor,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, April 13.

“It was supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better,” he added denying claims he was meant to appear as Jesus.

Trump’s on Sunday night posted the image, which appears to have been generated with artificial intelligence, after the president lambasted Pope Leo XIV for criticizing U.S. military actions against Iran and Venezuela.

The image depicted Trump, wearing a white robe, laying his right hand on a man who appeared sick or dying, with a bright light emanating from the president’s left hand, and the American flag, eagles and military planes flying behind him.

Trump breaks silence on AI Jesus image, deletes Truth Social post after backlash

Megan Basham, a conservative Christian commentator wrote on X, “I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.”

“But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God,” Basham added.

It is worth noting that in May 2025, Trump posted an image showing himself as a Catholic pope after Pope Francis died.

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