US rejects Iran’s 5-year Uranium freeze: Nuclear talks hit major roadblock

A high stakes diplomatic effort to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran hit a major roadblock today.
During intense weekend negotiations in Pakistan, Iran formally proposed to suspend its uranium enrichment for a period of up to five years.
However, the Trump administration quickly dismissed the offer maintaining its demand for a much longer 20-year freeze.
The gap between the two nations remains the “single most critical element” preventing a breakthrough, according to President Donald Trump.
While US officials described the face-to-face meetings as a significant step, the dispute over nuclear timelines and the disposal of existing fuel stockpiles has stalled progress.
Vice President JD Vance noted that while there were “some good conversations,” the Iranian delegation “didn’t move far enough” to meet American security requirements.
President Trump commenting on the impasse via social media, remarked, “The talks proceeded well and we agreed on most points but the single most critical element – the nuclear issue – remained unresolved.”
He further suggested that “Iran has no intention of abandoning its nuclear ambitions.”
Despite the current stalemate, both sides have hinted that a second round of talks may be possible if Tehran shows more flexibility.