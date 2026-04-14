China defies US blockade: Tanker sails through Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese oil tanker has successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz becoming the first ship to defy a new US naval blockade aimed at strangling Iran’s economy.
The sanctioned vessel known as the “Rich Starry” transited the world’s most critical oil chokepoint today despite a heavy American military presence.
The move follows a breakdown in peace talks between Washington and Tehran.
US President Donald Trump recently initiated the blockade stating that the US Navy would stop all traffic at Iranian ports.
He warned that if a deal is not reached, “it won’t be pleasant for them,” adding that “now Iran is doing absolutely no business.”
However, Beijing has rejected the legality of the blockade. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasised that “maintaining its safety, stability and unimpeded passage serves the common interests of the international community.”
Shipping data shows the “Rich Starry” carried 250,000 barrels of methanol signaling China’s intent to continue regional trade.
While other ships have turned back, China maintains that the “root cause of disruptions” is the conflict itself calling for an immediate ceasefire rather than restrictive naval measures.