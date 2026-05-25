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‘Hera Pheri 3’ future in jeopardy amid major actor’s exit rumours

The third installation was announced in January 2025

‘Hera Pheri 3’ future in jeopardy amid major actor’s exit rumours
‘Hera Pheri 3’ future in jeopardy amid major actor’s exit rumours

The future of Hera Pheri 3 is reportedly in jeopardy amid the rumours of a major actor’s exit from the already delayed project.

According to News18, the actor is none other than Paresh Rawal.

It’s worth mentioning here that there was similar news about the actor’s exit from the popular franchise last year as well.

Now, as per the latest update, director Priyadarshan also reacted to reports of Rawal’s exit from the project for the second time, telling the Times of India, that he was not aware.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the 70-year-old actor.

It is to be noted here that the The Taj Story actor, who temporarily left the movie, however, came back on board for the film.

Since then, things have reportedly been going fine but the shoot for Hera Pheri 3 hasn’t begun yet.

Earlier, while speaking to the same publication about the whole matter, Rawal said, adding, “A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan.”

According to the Bhoot Bangla actor, relations don’t sour like this.

In the end, he noted, “We now know each other in a sharper and better way.”

Hera Pheri 3, that was announced in January 2025, will feature the return of icon trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

‘Hera Pheri 3’ future in jeopardy amid major actor’s exit rumours

The third installation does not currently have an official release date. 

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