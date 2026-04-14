Three ships pass through Strait of Hormuz amid US, Iran blockade

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for international trades, has seemingly become a central point of tension revolving around the US-Iran war, which started with military issues; however, it has now shifted the war focus towards this major waterway.
On Tuesday, nearly three ships successfully passed the area, despite signs of limited movement.
As per the latest ship-tracking data, nearly 279 vessels have transited the strategic waterway since the conflict began on February 28, a sharp decline from the pre-war average of nearly 100 ships every day, pushing the globe towards major economic turmoil.
In the same time period, 22 ships have reportedly been attacked, highlighting the risks facing global shipping in a vital waterway.
Today, two of these ships had previously been under US sanctions but were not headed to Iranian ports, placing them outside the scope of Washington’s naval blockade.
The US restrictions target vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports, though uncertainty remains over enforcement.
Some ships are likely to have crossed the waterway, while hundreds of them are still awaiting and remain stranded.
The situation was ignited by concerns over sea mines and reports of vessels “spoofing” location data. While limited transit suggests some flexibility, the overall decline in traffic underscores the regional stability.