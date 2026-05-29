News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

A drone crashed into a Romanian building as Russia continued its attacks in Ukraine

Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents
Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania, wounding two people.

On Friday, May 29, the Romanian defence ministry said that the drone hit the eastern city of Galati as Russia continues its attacks in Ukraine near the border.

The Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations shared that the drone's entire explosive payload detonated, causing a fire on the 10th floor of the residential building.

While several Russian drones landed in Romania amid the four-year war with Ukraine, Friday's attack was the first time Romanian citizens had been hurt.

"This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation on the part of the Russian Federation," Romania's foreign ministry said.


The emergency services said two people received medical treatment after suffering abrasions, and around 70 people were evacuated as the fire was put out.

"One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire," the defence ministry said.

A nationwide air raid alert was also issued overnight in Ukraine, where officials in the south of the country said the port of Izmail in the Odesa region came under drone attack early on Friday.

In April, another Russian drone caused material damage in Galati, but no injuries were reported.

Romania's defence ministry said that since the start of the war in Ukraine, drone fragments have been found on Romanian territory on 47 separate occasions, 12 of them this year alone.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At least 3 dead, 5 injured after explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex
At least 3 dead, 5 injured after explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex
Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack: Man sentenced for 15 years over terrorism plot
Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack: Man sentenced for 15 years over terrorism plot
US, Iran agree to tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, await Trump’s approval
US, Iran agree to tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, await Trump’s approval
Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge
Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge
Jeff Bezos faces backlash after praising Trump’s second term: ‘Nonsense’
Jeff Bezos faces backlash after praising Trump’s second term: ‘Nonsense’
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz

Popular News

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

16 minutes ago
Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents
2 hours ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

2 hours ago