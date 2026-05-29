Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania, wounding two people.
On Friday, May 29, the Romanian defence ministry said that the drone hit the eastern city of Galati as Russia continues its attacks in Ukraine near the border.
The Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations shared that the drone's entire explosive payload detonated, causing a fire on the 10th floor of the residential building.
While several Russian drones landed in Romania amid the four-year war with Ukraine, Friday's attack was the first time Romanian citizens had been hurt.
"This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation on the part of the Russian Federation," Romania's foreign ministry said.
The emergency services said two people received medical treatment after suffering abrasions, and around 70 people were evacuated as the fire was put out.
"One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire," the defence ministry said.
A nationwide air raid alert was also issued overnight in Ukraine, where officials in the south of the country said the port of Izmail in the Odesa region came under drone attack early on Friday.
In April, another Russian drone caused material damage in Galati, but no injuries were reported.
Romania's defence ministry said that since the start of the war in Ukraine, drone fragments have been found on Romanian territory on 47 separate occasions, 12 of them this year alone.
Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.