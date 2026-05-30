Jennifer Lopez’s child sparks buzz after name change at graduation event

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme made a public appearance at their high school graduation ceremony, debuting a new name during the milestone celebration.
In a March Instagram post tracking Windward seniors’ college choices, the 18-year-old was listed as “Oskar Muñiz,” alongside their plans to begin college this fall.
The post included a childhood photo, along with the college logo and details of Oskar’s plans to study theater and studio arts, and tagged an Instagram account believed to belong to Lopez and Marc Anthony’s child.
Featuring a picture of the graduate labeled “Oskar,” the account bio also includes symbols and lists their upcoming college.
“Oskar to Sarah Lawrence!” the caption of the post read. “No more impromptu NYC trips because he’ll be living there! Good thing it’s only a few hours away from Stagedoor. Go gryphons!! Congrats!!!”
The post was also liked by Jennifer Garner, who was previously married to Ben Affleck and shares three children with him.
Earlier this week, J.Lo attended Emme’s graduation with her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Affleck’s son Samuel, while Marc Anthony was not present.
Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.