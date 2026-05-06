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Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's only son, Prince Archie, turn 7 this week

Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday 

Ahead of beloved son, Prince Archie’s seventh birthday celebration, Meghan Markle has revealed one of her son’s obsessions.

The Duchess of Sussex, who last month made headlines for her high-profile Australian trip, has now opened up about how much her two kids, especially her son, loved the "Australian cartoon."

Meghan, 44, made a guest appearance on the Australian YouTube programme, Get Down, where she confessed Archie is a huge fan of the Australian comic strip.

During the show, the hosts, Sean and Marley, who are best friends dealing with Down Syndrome, reciprocated the gesture to the former American actress, as they previously recreated Meghan’s spaghetti recipe from her popular Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

They also returned the gesture by gifting heartfelt Australian-themed presents to Prince Harry’s wife.

Notably, the gifts also included toy versions of Bluey and Bingo, the main characters of the popular Australian animated children’s television show Bluey.

For those unaware, Bluey and Bingo are the main characters of the popular Australian animated children’s television show Bluey.

Upon receiving the gifts, Meghan Markle revealed that Prince Archie, who will turn seven on May 6th, is obsessed with Australian cartoons, saying, “Our kids love Bluey!”

This update came moments before the Duchess of Sussex marked the seventh birthday of her only son, whom she welcomed with Prince Harry in 2019, after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the birth of their third child, Prince Louis.      

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