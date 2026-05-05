Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose  

Rebel Wilson has shared a sweet bond between her two daughters, Royce and Rose, after announcing the birth of her second child.
The Australian actress and comedian, who is married to Ramona, proudly welcomed her second baby girl, announcing the birth in a heartfelt announcement.
Taking to her Instagram account in a joint post, Rebel revealed the face and name of her other little bundle of joy, writing, "Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter, Rose Estelle!"
"What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now, on May 4th, there are 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family. Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes," the 46-year-old Pitch Perfect actress noted.
A day after earning heartfelt wishes from her fans and friends, Rebel shared a glimpse of a sweet bond between her two daughters, Rouace and Rose.
The mom of two took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 5th, to share the image of Royace, 3, holding her baby sister, as Rebel called both, "Our little angels."
For those new in the room, Rebel Wilson shares her daughter, Royce Lilian, with her wife and fashion designer Ramona Agruma, via surrogacy.
The couple, who tied the knot in September 2024, announced the birth of their second baby, Rose, on Monday, May 4th.