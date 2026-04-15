Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade

President Donald Trump has indicated that peace talks with Iran may restart in Pakistan as early as this week, even as the US military enforces a strict naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the President expressed optimism that a deal to end the six-week-old war is within reach.
He advised journalists in Islamabad to stay put, stating, “Something could be happening over the next day and we’re more inclined to go there.”
Trump credited the potential breakthrough to local mediation, noting that Pakistan’s army chief is doing a “great job” and is “fantastic.”
Despite this diplomatic opening, the Trump administration remains firm on its military pressure.
A total blockade of Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz began Monday to force concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Trump warned that any Iranian fast-attack ships approaching the line would be “immediately eliminated” describing the enforcement as “quick and brutal.”
While Vice President JD Vance recently walked out of talks over nuclear disagreement, Trump remains confident.
Addressing the current stalemate, he said, “I think they want to make a deal very badly,” later adding, “I think they will agree to it. I’m almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it.”