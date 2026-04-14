Sam Altman attacker indicted over alleged murder plot against OpenAI CEO

A man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been charged with attempted murder.
According to Sky News, the FBI claims Daniel Moreno-Gama was captured on CCTV hurling the incendiary device towards the entrepreneur's property in California and setting a gate on fire.
Less than an hour later, the 20-year-old allegedly then travelled to the company's headquarters and threatened to burn down the building.
Court documents suggest Moreno-Gama is opposed to artificial intelligence and believes the technology will contribute to "our impending extinction".
It is believed the suspect travelled from Texas, with FBI Special Agent Matt Cobo saying, "This was not spontaneous. This was planned, targeted and extremely serious."
Surveillance footage appeared to show a person dressed in a dark hoodie approaching Altman's driveway before tossing the Molotov cocktail.
Meanwhile, at OpenAI's headquarters, a suspect is seen grabbing a chair and using it to hit a set of glass doors.
Security guards who confronted him told investigators that he "stated in sum and substance" that he intended "to burn it down and kill anyone inside".
Incendiary devices, a jug of kerosene, a lighter and a document were allegedly recovered when Moreno-Gama was arrested by police in San Francisco. No one was injured.
Moreno-Gama is due to appear in court later on Tuesday, April 14, and could face life in prison if convicted.