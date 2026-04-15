Roman Gofman appointed as new Mossad Director: Everything you need to know

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially appointed his military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, as the next Director of the Mossad.
Gofman is set to take command of the world-renowned intelligence agency on June 2, 2026, succeeding David Barnea for a five-year term.
The appointment has sparked significant debate within Israel’s security establishment.
Gofman, a Belarus-born officer who rose through the Armored Corps, is viewed by some as an “outsider” because he lacks a traditional background in intelligence operations.
However, Netanyahu has fiercely defended the choice describing Gofman as “an outstanding officer – bold and creative – who has demonstrated throughout the war a perspective outside the box and impressive resourcefulness.”
The transition comes during a period of intense regional friction.
Recent reports indicate that the outgoing chief, David Barnes, had previously assessed that the Iranian regime could be toppled if its leadership were “decapitated.”
Netanyahu echoed this strategic ambition stating that one of his primary war goals is “creating the conditions for the Iranian people to grasp their freedom, to control their destiny.”
While critics fear Gofman’s lack of experience poses a risk, supporters believe his close alignment with Netanyahu will streamline Israel’s aggressive stance against Iran.