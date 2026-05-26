Denmark's former Queen Margrethe returns to hospital just a week after heart attack  

Queen Margrethe II has been admitted to the hospital again, just a week after a heart attack scare.
On Monday, May 25, People reported that the former Queen of Denmark rushed to the National Hospital (Rigshospitalet) in Copenhagen less than two weeks after suffering a heart attack.
Her Royal Highness has now been admitted due to a blood clot found in the hip region, which occurred due to a bad fall in September last year, CT scans' latest findings revealed.
The Danish Royal Family confirmed the 86-year-old Queen will remain in the hospital for the coming days.
This update followed Queen's last visit to the hospital, the former monarch underwent a balloon angioplasty to the coronary artery days after having a heart attack, on May 14.
However, at the time she was discharged from the hospital and returned home to Fredensborg Palace to rest.
The retired Queen has continued to carry out official duties but on a much smaller scale after abdicating by her son, King Frederick, two years ago.
At the time, she made the big decision to step down from the Danish throne after serving as monarch for at least 52 years because of her number of health issues, including major back surgery in early 2023.
The Danish royal family will celebrate King Frederick's 58th birthday without the Queen on Tuesday, May 26.