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JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event

Erika Kirk skips Turning Point USA event days after getting key role in Trump administration

JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event

JD Vance made shocking Erika Kirk confession at the Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia.

The US vice president on Tuesday April 14, revealed the reason why Charlie Kirk widow did not attended the event.

Vance said Erika did not attend a Turning Point USA event because she received threats ahead of the gathering.

"Well, first of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats, and, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it," Vance said at the start of the event.

“I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, 'You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'" he added, noting that they found a moderator to help during the event.

The event was part of a national college tour organized by Turning Point USA, a political youth organization, that promotes activism on campuses across the US.

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