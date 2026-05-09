Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Miley Cyrus Hollywood Walk of Fame nod

Miley Cyrus has made her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, proud as she set to earn Hollywood Walk of Fame honour.
The dotting father and popular country musician turned to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 9th, to celebrate the Flowers crooner’s huge recognition.
Billy kicked off his emotional post as he made sure to his loving daughter that his dad will go extra mile before she marked the occasion.
Sharing a throwback snap featuring young Miley alongside her father, the 64-year-old singer and songwriter said, "P. S. @mileycyrus I am coming in early to clean and shine the sidewalks before the big day."
"It’s only once in a lifetime, a Daddy from Flatwoods, Kentucky gets to see his little girl … evolve into an Actress into a full fledged Rock Star to circling back to … “oh by the way," the Achy Breaky Heart singer noted.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYH2_KBja-k/He concluded his post, "Time for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame !!!! Can’t make this up. Art …imitating life …imitating art once again in the Cyrus Family."
This emotional update came a day after organizers announced on Friday, May 8th, that Miley Cyrus will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22nd, 2026, in Los Angeles.
The Party in the U.S.A. singer will be recognized for her exceptional contributions in music and especially in Recording category.