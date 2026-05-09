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Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Israel continues to strike in southern Lebanon, causing severe damage and leading to a range of casualties, despite ceasefire

Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes
Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Loud explosions were heard in Southern Lebanon some minutes ago, as per Al Jazeera’s sources present in Tyre, Lebanon.

Several reports suggested that the sound was from the town of Bydas, near Abbassiyeh. Notably, multiple drones were seen over the city for most of today.

Some strikes were launched within a couple of days across southern Lebanon, causing severe damage and leading to a range of casualties.

The strike on Saksakieh on a building housing displaced people is still being responded to by the Lebanese civil defence, who are still recovering individuals from rubble, with death tolls continuing to rise.

Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Moreover, Israel carried out some strikes on vehicles today. One struck a motorcycle in the Nabatieh district, claiming the life of a father and his daughter.

Two other vehicles were struck on the main highway in the area of Saadiyat, on the road leading from the north to the south of the country, killing at least three people.

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