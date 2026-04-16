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Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney

‘The Drama’ actress’ rumoured beef with ‘Euphoria’ member comes to light with a shocking twist

Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney
Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya is once again making headlines for a rumoured feud with her Euphoria member, however, it is not with Sydney Sweeney.

In this regard, the insiders told Vanity Fair that the actress’ new beef is with none other than show director, Sam Levinson.

According to the source, the delay between seasons sparked serious tension behind the scenes, creating a rift between the once-close collaborators.

Another tipster tattled the same publication, while the had an executive producer credit for the first two seasons, she doesn’t have an EP credit for season 3.

The source dished out, “Zendaya had an incredibly demanding shooting schedule in 2025 and has several major projects that release this year so she was unable to commit to serving as an executive producer this season.”

Premiered on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 12, 2026, the season 3 takes place five years later with the group of friends, who are now adults.

The newly released installation, which consists of eight episodes, is set to conclude on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Moreover, the season 3 is expected to be the final installment of the American teen drama television series.

Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi in the leading roles. 

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