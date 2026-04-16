Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australia trip highlights late Queen's fears: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially kicked off their long-awaited return to Australia this week, and a source has claimed that the trip would not have been approved by the late Queen.
The Australia trip included hospital and charity visits and some key appearances, as the Duchess of Sussex is set to grace a "girls-only" weekend retreat in Sydney with her presence on Friday.
Moreover, Meghan has also joined online AI-powered fashion platform OneOff, where fans can buy selected items worn by celebrities. The platform already features two of the outfits she has worn in Australia.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, it was speculated that the pair wanted to be "half in, half out" royals, meaning performing their duties but also exploring money-making opportunities.
At the time, it was believed that Queen Elizabeth II was not in favour of the proposal and said the couple could only be one or the other.
Discussing the pair's trip, a source close to the late queen told the Daily Mail, "While I am not going to speculate on what Her Late Majesty would have thought about all this, I can tell you with utmost certainty that this is exactly what she tried to ensure wouldn’t happen."
Moreover, another tipster shared how the Palace would be feeling about the trip, noting, "It's clearly irritating, but the feeling is that the institution just needs to roll with the punches in order to keep moving forwards."
The claims came as Prince Harry reflected on his royal role on Thursday in Melbourne, revealing he previously did not want his role, as it "killed my mum" before changing his views.
He made the remarks on the third day of his and Meghan's trip to Australia after he gave a keynote speech at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne on "leadership, psychosocial safety and human connection in the workplace".
"It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years," Harry said.
He added, "Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective."
Prince Harry's emotional comments came after Meghan said she was "bullied and attacked" every day for 10 years during a discussion with young people associated with Australian mental health organisation Batyr at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology.