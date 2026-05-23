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King Charles attends 'The Tempest' performance in surprise move after Northern Island trip

The monarch attended the performance of Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' in Warwickshire

King Charles attends The Tempest performance in surprise move after Northern Island trip
King Charles attends 'The Tempest' performance in surprise move after Northern Island trip

King Charles caught theatregoers by surprise as he made an unannounced appearance at a sold-out performance at The Tempest at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Charles, in his position of the Royal Shakespeare Company patron, took a seat among members of the public to watch the remarkable production.

The surprise outing took place a day after the monarch and Queen Camilla concluded their unannounced Northern Ireland trip.

Upon his arrival, crowds greeted the King with cheers, and he was welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, alongside the RSC's co-artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.


During the interval, the King was offered a drink and met the RSC's in-house costume department, where he admired a crown previously used in the production of Edward II.

Sharing the highlights from the surprise outing, the RSC posted a carousel of clicks with the caption, "This evening our Patron, His Majesty the King, attended a performance of The Tempest in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre."

Charles has been the patron of the RSC since 2024, after the late Queen Elizabeth II, who held the patronage since the company's creation in 1961.

Notably, The Tempest is set to run at the theatre until June 20.

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