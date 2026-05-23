Prince William opens up about Princess Charlotte's unexpected interest in sports 

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana has definitely inherited Prince William's sports choices.
The Prince of Wales has revealed his only daughter might follow in her footsteps in sports passion, but her choices are way different from those of the future King.
During the future monarch's visit to the Duchy of Cornwall, the father of three made a surprise appearance at Heart Breakfast for a live radio interview.
Speaking with hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, William, 43, shared that Princess Charlotte is a Chelsea supporter while he supported Aston Villa's Europa League celebrations in Istanbul.
The Prince of Wales visited the Duchy of Cornwall's Nansledan development near Newquay on Thursday, where he met residents, charity workers and people involved in a housing initiative designed to support those at risk of homelessness.
William also joked while conversing with the locals about football allies within his own household and revealed that his daughter Charlotte, 11, supports Chelsea.
Prince William made a special appearance to support Aston Villa on May 20, 2026. He travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, to watch his beloved team play against SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final at Taksim Stadium.