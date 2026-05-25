Princess Beatrice’s stepson set to follow Prince George’s footsteps in major decision

Princess Beatrice’s stepson is reportedly set to attend a £60,000-a-year school previously linked to plans for Prince George.
As per the Dailymail, the school tipped for Prince George’s secondary education is reportedly also being considered for Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, after she was said to have visited Eton College earlier this month.
Eton College has emerged as the frontrunner for Prince William and Princess Kate’s son with the elite school also said to be a practical option for Wolfie due to its proximity to Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Cotswolds home.
Though his mother is American, Wolfie is already based in the UK after she bought a Chelsea townhouse in 2024, and he regularly spends time at the Cotswolds home with his father, stepmother, and half-sisters Sienna and Athena.
On the other hand, all three kids of the Prince and Princess of Wales currently attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, as it is near their home at Forest Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate.
Notably, Eton is considered one of the front-runners for Prince George’s next school, following in the footsteps of Prince William, it is not the only option being in the list.
Princess Kate’s school, Marlborough College, is also said to be in the option or Prince George’s next school.