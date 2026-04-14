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PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned

The removal report of such amazing titles have caused disappointment among players

PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned
PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned

The May 2026 series for PlayStation Plus has raised several concerns, as some famous games are reportedly taken down from the platform.

Every month, games are likely to add some exciting additions, often when licensing agreements expire after six, 12, or 24 months.

According to community predictions, major games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, and MotoGP 25, which were added around six months ago are likely to be removed in May.

Fans of additional titles such as Tomb Raider: Anniversary and Insurgency: Sandstorm remain uncertain, whether their favourite games will be removed or not.

Other games, which were added a year ago, including Battlefield V and SAND LAND, are likely to leave the service in the near future.

Notably, there are higher chances for the removal of older titles like Crime Boss: Rockay City and Cat Quest 1 & 2, which joined about two years ago,

The removal report of such amazing titles have caused disappointment among players, particularly after a mixed year for PlayStation Plus.

With a surge in subscription costs, expectations for stronger monthly offerings remain high. While Sony has yet to confirm the official May lineup, the rumored removals suggest it may be underwhelming for subscribers unless the platform introduces some exhilarating new additions to balance the losses.

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