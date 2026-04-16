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Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil

The 'It Ends with Us' star refuses to give up on Taylor Swift's highly anticipated wedding invitation

Blake Lively optimistic for Taylor Swifts wedding invite despite legal turmoil
Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil

Blake Lively is eagerly awaiting the highly desirable invite to Taylor Swift's wedding amid the legal drama that might have caused some complications in their once close bond.

A source told Naughty But Nice, "Blake is totally optimistic", adding that the actress is "acting like the invite is already in the mail".

The insider shared that Blake thinks the invitation is a sure thing, as she witnessed Taylor and her NFL fiancé, Travis Kelce's, romance blossom, assuming that the invite is an "essential" thing and "not optional".

However, people around the Grammy-winning artist are not too sure about the invite as they "don't see Blake as a must-have guest".

And amid the actress' ongoing legal case, "There's a lot of baggage right now", especially with Taylor being "incredibly" selective about her guest list, the tipster highlighted.

Despite this, Blake is still "hopeful" of the invite and "truly believes" she will be part of Taylor and Travis' big day.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Taylor and Travis's wedding is expected to take place in early July, ahead of the next NFL season. 

Moreover, sources have shared that the pair have even kept their parents out of the planning process and are working directly with their wedding planner.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, began in December 2024, and their legal teams failed to reach a settlement, meaning the case will head for trial in court on May 18, 2026.

The legal turmoil started when Blake filed a sexual harassment case in December 2024 against the Jane the Virgin actor after the release of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

Initially, the judge officially dismissed Justin's $400 million countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their production companies in June 2025 due to failure to prove that her statements were false.

However, earlier this month, the judge dismissed 10 of Blake Lively's 13 claims in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

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