News
News

King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 86th birthday

The Danish Royal Family marks Queen Margrethe II's 86th birthday with traditional festivities

King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethes 86th birthday
King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 86th birthday

Queen Margrethe welcomed her 86th with jubilant celebrations.

On Thursday, April 16, King Frederik X and Queen Mary rolled out regal celebrations to mark the former Queen's special day.

Taking to Instagram, the Danish Royal Family shared a carousel of heartwarming photos, showing vibrant glimpses from Margrethe's birthday.

Joining them for the special occasion was Queen Margrethe's youngest sister, Anne Marie, the former Queen of Greece.

The celebrations - marked at Fredensborg Castle - saw King Frederik gave a ninefold long live the Kingdom of Denmark, the country's ceremonial cheer.

A massive crowd also gathered outside the castle to cheerfully celebrate Margrethe's 86th birthday.

"A nine-fold life for the Kingdom of Denmark was uttered by His Majesty the King when Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was celebrated at Fredensborg Castle on Thursday on the occasion of her 86th birthday," shared the palace.

They added, "Today's birthday celebrant, the Royal Couple and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie watched a small concert afterwards from Fredensborg Castle's main staircase with the citizens who attended."

For her special day, the 86-year-old Queen looked elegant in a white shirt and red skirt, paired with a blue checkered coat.

King Frederik exuded style in a black suit, with Queen Mary matching in a stunning black ensemble.

Who is Queen Margrethe II?

Born on April 16, 1940, Margrethe II is a member of the Danish Royal Family who reigned as Queen of Denmark from January 14, 1972, until her abdication on January 14, 2024. 

She is the daughter of King Frederik IX and the mother of King Frederik X.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australia trip highlights late Queen's fears: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australia trip highlights late Queen's fears: Source
Prince William forced to follow new set of rules as key date approaches: Details
Prince William forced to follow new set of rules as key date approaches: Details
Prince Harry once again brings Princess Diana's death in painful reflection on Royal role
Prince Harry once again brings Princess Diana's death in painful reflection on Royal role
Meghan Markle channels 'royalty' during surprise appearance at Australian TV show
Meghan Markle channels 'royalty' during surprise appearance at Australian TV show
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry misses crucial chance to fight visa claims amid King Charles' US visit
Prince Harry misses crucial chance to fight visa claims amid King Charles' US visit
Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone
King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details

Popular News

King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 86th birthday

King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 86th birthday
45 minutes ago
Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil

Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil
2 hours ago
Rory McIlroy talks Masters 'joy' with Balionis years after romance rumor

Rory McIlroy talks Masters 'joy' with Balionis years after romance rumor
an hour ago