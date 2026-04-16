King Frederik, Mary roll out regal celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 86th birthday

Queen Margrethe welcomed her 86th with jubilant celebrations.
On Thursday, April 16, King Frederik X and Queen Mary rolled out regal celebrations to mark the former Queen's special day.
Taking to Instagram, the Danish Royal Family shared a carousel of heartwarming photos, showing vibrant glimpses from Margrethe's birthday.
Joining them for the special occasion was Queen Margrethe's youngest sister, Anne Marie, the former Queen of Greece.
The celebrations - marked at Fredensborg Castle - saw King Frederik gave a ninefold long live the Kingdom of Denmark, the country's ceremonial cheer.
A massive crowd also gathered outside the castle to cheerfully celebrate Margrethe's 86th birthday.
"A nine-fold life for the Kingdom of Denmark was uttered by His Majesty the King when Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was celebrated at Fredensborg Castle on Thursday on the occasion of her 86th birthday," shared the palace.
They added, "Today's birthday celebrant, the Royal Couple and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie watched a small concert afterwards from Fredensborg Castle's main staircase with the citizens who attended."
For her special day, the 86-year-old Queen looked elegant in a white shirt and red skirt, paired with a blue checkered coat.
King Frederik exuded style in a black suit, with Queen Mary matching in a stunning black ensemble.
Who is Queen Margrethe II?
Born on April 16, 1940, Margrethe II is a member of the Danish Royal Family who reigned as Queen of Denmark from January 14, 1972, until her abdication on January 14, 2024.
She is the daughter of King Frederik IX and the mother of King Frederik X.