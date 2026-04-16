News
News

Germany eyes sick pay cuts after urging end to four-day weeks

German workers face sick pay cuts amid ‘work more’ government push

Germany eyes sick pay cuts after urging end to four-day weeks
Germany eyes sick pay cuts after urging end to four-day weeks

German employees have taken, on average, more than a day of sick leave per month in the past year.

According to Fortune, now the government is proposing reducing the wages of employees who go on sick leave and incentivizing those who come to work.

Employees in Germany take, on average, 14.8 days of sick leave per year, which represents one of the highest rates of absenteeism from work in Europe.

For German companies, the total costs of sick leave amount to approximately 82 billion euros per year, as per the German Institute for Economic Research. So now Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering a drastic solution: employees will have to bear this cost.

Meanwhile, Merz has made his views clear on the sick leave culture in Germany.


Earlier this year, he emphasized that this excess gives employers no chance, "This means almost three weeks in which people in Germany do not work due to illness," he pointed out. "Is this really necessary?"

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) proposes reducing employees' salaries from the first day of sick leave declaration. In return, those who take 5 days or less would receive a bonus.

The goal is to encourage employees with minor ailments, such as a cold, to come to work instead of staying home.

Pope Leo XIV calls out ‘tyrants’ ravaging world as Trump feud escalates
Pope Leo XIV calls out ‘tyrants’ ravaging world as Trump feud escalates
US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter
US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter
Trump announces Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire: Details inside
Trump announces Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire: Details inside
Pete Hegseth quotes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Pentagon sermon, references Bible
Pete Hegseth quotes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Pentagon sermon, references Bible
Justin Fairfax kills wife, himself in murder-suicide during divorce dispute
Justin Fairfax kills wife, himself in murder-suicide during divorce dispute
UK prepares for possible food shortages amid Strait of Hormuz crisis
UK prepares for possible food shortages amid Strait of Hormuz crisis
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern
White House speaks out on 10 nuclear and space scientists dead or missing
White House speaks out on 10 nuclear and space scientists dead or missing
Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz
Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz
Trump announces historic call between Israeli and Lebanese leaders this Thursday
Trump announces historic call between Israeli and Lebanese leaders this Thursday
Is Bluesky Down? Home and Explore feeds not loading as outage hits
Is Bluesky Down? Home and Explore feeds not loading as outage hits
Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents
Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

Popular News

Google introduces dedicated Gemini App for MacOS: Check features

Google introduces dedicated Gemini App for MacOS: Check features
13 minutes ago
US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter

US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter
50 minutes ago
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

2 hours ago