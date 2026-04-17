Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’

Katie Price released her first statement after being banned from driving for the seventh time, saying that she is going to go back and see if she can appeal it.
The 47-year-old former model in her most recent podcast, the Katie Price Show, revealed that she only learned of it through the press.
"If you want to know the truth, I found out I was banned by the papers," she told sister Sophie Price, adding, "Everyone around me said, 'You're banned.' I said, 'No, I'm not.' I am actually livid about that, because if I'd got the letters, I would have replied to them."
She went on to say, "I'm now banned from driving for six months. I am going to go back and see if I can appeal it. Or I just think, it's only six months."
Price also shed light on the reason why she failed to respond to police letters about a speeding ticket, noting that she moved in to her new home and the address on her driving license hasn't been upgraded yet.
Katie Price was hit with her seventh ban from driving and a fine of £1,000 last week after a vehicle registered in her name was caught travelling at 80mph in North Yorkshire.
The prominent British media personality has been facing similar driving bans since 2010.