Finished watching ‘The Wonderfools’? Here’s what to watch next

The Wonderfools, a newly released superhero series that premiered on Netflix, has had everyone hooked.
Released on May 15, 2026, the eight-episode superhero comedy series tells the story of a misfit group of ordinary citizens in a town, in the year 1999, who unexpectedly develop flawed superhuman abilities.
Starring Cha Eun-woo and Park Eun-bin, alongside Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, and Son Hyun-joo, if you liked the quirky comedy Kdrama, these 5 series will definitely delight your mood:
1. Cashero
It is a South Korean superhero action drama series follows an ordinary civil servant Kang Sang-woong, who gains superpowers but with a twist.
The only catch is that his powers are tied to the amount of cash he carries.
Cashero stars Lee Jun-ho, Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Hye-jun, and Kim Byung-chul.
2. The Uncanny Counter
The South Korean fantasy action mystery thriller revolves around a group of seemingly ordinary noodle shop employees who possess special abilities which help them hunt down demons and malevolent spirits.
The Uncanny Counter stars Yoo Jun-sang, Jo Byeong-kyu, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Se-jeong, and Ahn Suk-hwan.
3. Behind Your Touch
The drama starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho (EXO), in the leading roles, tells the story of a vet who receives a certain power to read memories by touching people's and animal's rear ends.
She eventually finds herself entangled in a web of murder mysteries and suspense.
4. The Fiery Priest
The highly popular South Korean action-comedy television series follows a hot-tempered former NIS agent turned Catholic priest, who teams up with a clumsy detective and an ambitious prosecutor.
Together, they investigate the mysterious death of a senior priest together.
The Fiery Priest features Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Ko Jun, and Keum Sae-rok.
5. Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget, a comic mystery chase drama, follows a father who tries to recover his daughter who entered a mysterious machine and turned into a chicken nugget.
The Korean drama stars Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Ahn Jae-hong in the leading roles.