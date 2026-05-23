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Finished watching ‘The Wonderfools’? Here’s what to watch next

Here are 5 similar dramas to watch if you liked the new Netflix series, 'The WONDERfools'

Finished watching ‘The Wonderfools’? Here’s what to watch next
Finished watching ‘The Wonderfools’? Here’s what to watch next

The Wonderfools, a newly released superhero series that premiered on Netflix, has had everyone hooked.

Released on May 15, 2026, the eight-episode superhero comedy series tells the story of a misfit group of ordinary citizens in a town, in the year 1999, who unexpectedly develop flawed superhuman abilities.

Starring Cha Eun-woo and Park Eun-bin, alongside Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, and Son Hyun-joo, if you liked the quirky comedy Kdrama, these 5 series will definitely delight your mood:

1. Cashero

Cashero
Cashero

It is a South Korean superhero action drama series follows an ordinary civil servant Kang Sang-woong, who gains superpowers but with a twist.

The only catch is that his powers are tied to the amount of cash he carries.

Cashero stars Lee Jun-ho, Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Hye-jun, and Kim Byung-chul.

2. The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter
The Uncanny Counter

The South Korean fantasy action mystery thriller revolves around a group of seemingly ordinary noodle shop employees who possess special abilities which help them hunt down demons and malevolent spirits.

The Uncanny Counter stars Yoo Jun-sang, Jo Byeong-kyu, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Se-jeong, and Ahn Suk-hwan.

3. Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch
Behind Your Touch

The drama starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho (EXO), in the leading roles, tells the story of a vet who receives a certain power to read memories by touching people's and animal's rear ends.

She eventually finds herself entangled in a web of murder mysteries and suspense.

4. The Fiery Priest

The Fiery Priest
The Fiery Priest 

The highly popular South Korean action-comedy television series follows a hot-tempered former NIS agent turned Catholic priest, who teams up with a clumsy detective and an ambitious prosecutor.

Together, they investigate the mysterious death of a senior priest together.

The Fiery Priest features Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Ko Jun, and Keum Sae-rok.

5. Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget 

Chicken Nugget, a comic mystery chase drama, follows a father who tries to recover his daughter who entered a mysterious machine and turned into a chicken nugget.

The Korean drama stars Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Ahn Jae-hong in the leading roles. 

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